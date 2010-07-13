Luke Lisi

6EQUJ5

6EQUJ5 illustration gray code
A sequence of lettered code taken from what is known as the Wow! Signal. This intense radio signal was detected from space in 1977 and had potential non-solar system origin which still has yet to be explained.

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
