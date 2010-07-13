👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A sequence of lettered code taken from what is known as the Wow! Signal. This intense radio signal was detected from space in 1977 and had potential non-solar system origin which still has yet to be explained.