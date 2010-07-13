Jason Vanlue

Save the Dribbbles

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
  • Save
Save the Dribbbles gree logo trees little bunnies
Download color palette

Thanks to Mr. Hartman's suggestions, I added some texture and inner shadow. Need to keep it more green and less antique. Thoughts?

8e8670f49fdb5fdcb28ecd56d32577e6
Rebound of
O' Environment
By Jason Vanlue
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

More by Jason Vanlue

View profile
    • Like