Circa 1994

Circa 1994 old rebound photoshop 3 cliché
This was created in 1994 shortly after I got my hands on the layers feature in PS 3.0. Somewhere, I have the original PSD, but I was only able to find this small version from an old site backup on my Dreamhost.

Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
