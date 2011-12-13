Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
maykel nunes

Moleskinerie Logo Competition

maykel nunes
maykel nunes
  • Save
Moleskinerie Logo Competition graphic design logo design logo competition
Download color palette

Another version of my final concept for Moleskinerie Blog Contest.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 13, 2011
maykel nunes
maykel nunes

More by maykel nunes

View profile
    • Like