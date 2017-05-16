Avelar

Pitzi - heart phone monitor

Pitzi - heart phone monitor
Heart phone monitor illustration.

This illustration is a scketch of Pitzi Walls Series. Check it out Pitzi Walls Series

Pitzi is the largest insurtech in Brazil, providing cellphone insurance in partnership with big insurance, operators, and retail companies.

Posted on May 16, 2017
