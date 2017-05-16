Clint McManaman

LC Watch App

Clint McManaman
Clint McManaman
  • Save
LC Watch App watch ui design flat dark apple watch apple
LC Watch App watch ui design flat dark apple watch apple
Download color palette
  1. lc_apple_watch.png
  2. lc_apple_watch_2x.png

Case Study Here The Apple Watch app for Life.Church brings Connect (opt-ins for serving, baptism, etc) Giving, Check-In and the Weekly Guide features to your wrist.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2017
Clint McManaman
Clint McManaman
Product Design @ Headway.

More by Clint McManaman

View profile
    • Like