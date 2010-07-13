Curtis Hard

NSOutlineView Expanded Groups

I didnt like how expanded items where just indented in. So I overrode a few drawing methods in the NSOutlineView so that expanded items also get a nice group background colour and indent to them. =]

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
