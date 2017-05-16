Aaron Heth

Features - Mixers

Hey Dribble! My fiancee and I just launched a Kickstarter for her new product, Mixers!

It's modular jewelry, and it's as neat as it sounds. It's been a crazy challenging product from product design to packaging to marketing, videos, etc. Please check it out!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mixers/mixers-modular-jewelry-that-evolves-with-you?ref=8f1kno

Posted on May 16, 2017
