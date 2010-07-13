Hunter Hastings

Solid Structure

Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings
  • Save
Solid Structure structure blue fish arial gotham
Download color palette

I'm in love with the structure of this section of the current project.. I wish I could post a full version. Not too solid on the colors, but the customer likes them, so they'll likely stay.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings

More by Hunter Hastings

View profile
    • Like