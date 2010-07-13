Jason Vanlue

O' Environment

O' Environment gree logo trees little bunnies
A logo concept WIP for a "green" blog...I've thought about going with a lighter version of the "green" typeface...your thoughts?

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
