David Wilder

Election 2012 - Logo v3.1

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
Election 2012 - Logo v3.1 logo politics
Download color palette

We were told we have to allow room for stations to add their own call letters if needed.

058fed19126a16bc0d02f2fbb83f9d1c
Rebound of
Election 2012 - Logo v3
By David Wilder
View all tags
Posted on Dec 12, 2011
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like