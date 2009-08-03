Dan Cederholm

Adjusting type

Customizing the Equestrienne typeface (interesting modern slab serif) for a client's logo.

Posted on Aug 3, 2009
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
