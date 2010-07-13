Christopher Hein

No Productivity

growl productivity dark covers screen annoying funny glow
I got bored, so I decided to create a growl plugin that, completely covers your screen and displays your Growl message, virtually making your computer useless if your like me where Growl never stops going off. = )

want to play with it?
http://github.com/christopherhein/NoProductivity-GrowlStyle

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
