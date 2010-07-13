Photo: New Business Card Shot

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
With thanks to Chris, Rob and the team at Plasma our long awaited business cards arrived yesterday. As i'm sure you can imagine a designer studio's business card is a huge statement about the quality and feel of their portfolio. We wanted to create a card which captured our heart for good creative branding and which reflected the time and care we take over each and every client, and we are really pleased with the result. Thanks again to the guys at Plasma, really impressed with the quality of the print and look forward to working together again in the future. The finish is white vinyl type on translucent plastic.
Dimensions:86mm x 54mm
Thickness: 760 micron
Corner radius: 3mm