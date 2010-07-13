Liam Potter

Neurosupport Proposal

Liam Potter
Liam Potter
  • Save
Neurosupport Proposal charity proposal clean modern sharp
Download color palette

Propsal design for a local neurological disorder support charity. Logo supplied by client.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Liam Potter
Liam Potter

More by Liam Potter

View profile
    • Like