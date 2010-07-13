👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Following on from a comment asking if they were to be released, I considered it and thought why the hell not.
A couple there that I'm not happy with and need work, and a few more services to be added too.
Any requests? These won't be as great as Rogie King's famous social media pack so there won't be hundreds of different services unless there's anything in particular wanted.