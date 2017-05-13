Driss Chelouati

Inspired by @Renesmee's work

Inspired by @Renesmee's work watch apple
I was so impressed by @Renesmee 's work on those cute watch views that i decided to attempt something. Far from being as good as the original, i had however much pleasure crafting it !

Rebound of
Hello, dribbble
By Renesmee
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
