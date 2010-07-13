VGA RPG FTW!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
From September 1995, this is probably the oldest completely digital graphic of any sort I still have kicking around in some form. I built a really lame RPG and clearly put more effort into the art, since it was both boring and buggy.
Bonus type cred: while the chunky font on the bottom was DOS system text, the thinner type above was a hand-drawn pixel font.