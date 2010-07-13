Dave Shea

VGA RPG FTW!

Dave Shea
Dave Shea
  • Save
VGA RPG FTW! vga rpg armor shields pixels 1995
Download color palette

From September 1995, this is probably the oldest completely digital graphic of any sort I still have kicking around in some form. I built a really lame RPG and clearly put more effort into the art, since it was both boring and buggy.

Bonus type cred: while the chunky font on the bottom was DOS system text, the thinner type above was a hand-drawn pixel font.

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Dave Shea
Dave Shea

More by Dave Shea

View profile
    • Like