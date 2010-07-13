David Robinson

Launch Screen

Launch Screen launch iphone icon design
This is part of a launch screen for a soon-to-be updated iPhone app. The current app has out of date branding after the acquisition. Also, this is my first dribbble shot, I'm happy to be here.

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
