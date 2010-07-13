Ink Alchemy: 3

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The latest installment of the Ink Alchemy series has a gross amount of illustration packed into its pages. Seriously, it's sort of gross.
Screenprinted covers. 40 pages on aged parchment paper, signed by both artists (angryblue.com & jeral tidwell of humantree.com) with screenprinted covers and the first 100 orders get a mini art print by each of us.