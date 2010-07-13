justin kamerer

Ink Alchemy: 3

justin kamerer
justin kamerer
  • Save
Ink Alchemy: 3
Download color palette

The latest installment of the Ink Alchemy series has a gross amount of illustration packed into its pages. Seriously, it's sort of gross.

Screenprinted covers. 40 pages on aged parchment paper, signed by both artists (angryblue.com &amp; jeral tidwell of humantree.com) with screenprinted covers and the first 100 orders get a mini art print by each of us.

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
justin kamerer
justin kamerer

More by justin kamerer

View profile
    • Like