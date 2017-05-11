India - snapshot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A snapshot from the recent project that i am working on for a client, illustrating a collage depicting some of the historic heritage, spanning the length and breath of India. Work in progress!