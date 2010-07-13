Matt Spiel

From Tulsa With Love

From Tulsa With Love
This is the beginning of it all - ca. 2005. Worked this guy up with a hacked copy of PS, on my dell laptop in my dorm room. I put my heart and soul in to this poster. I prolly also put too much texture in it as well...

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
