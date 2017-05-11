Pocketbook - Finance guru

Over the last few months, I’ve been working on an (as of yet unreleased) redesign of the Pocketbook iOS app (The leading budget planner app in the app store).

I'm excited to share this first sneak peak of the illustration style/animations that will be embedded into the brand new walkthrough UI. Stay tuned for more sneak peaks followed by the UI posts on launch day.

Checkout the large attached. Press L to show some love!

Follow me on Instagram