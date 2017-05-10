An Icon, of Sorts.

Nuff

@Marcella Jalbert's prompt says to "Create an icon using only #8fc838 and #f9e920"—those colours seemed positively...Brazilian. Here's a winky Neymar with pre-2017 hair.

