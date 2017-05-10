Jeremy Brown

Eiffel Tower

I saw the contest and decided I should try something different for my everyday piece of art. I should've reconsidered the scale given that it was meant to be a sticker design, but I got too caught up in constructing the top half of the tower before I saw my folly.

Posted on May 10, 2017
