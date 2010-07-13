Philip Marriott

Portfolio Footer Icons

Portfolio Footer Icons letterpress helvetica rebound icons wip social gedy
Using Gedy Rivera's icons in my new portfolio design. They're pretty rad. Thanks Gedy!

Rebound of
Sweet Social Media Icons
By Gedy León
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
