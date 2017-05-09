Stanislav Volkov

Hello dribbble!

Hi dribbblers!

I'm excited to be a part of this amazing design community.

Here is my debut. First shot. I am interesting in VR/AR UI and say "Thank you for invite" to @Fireupman (thanks bro!) in imaginable dribbble's "shots feed" in that space. I animated this stuff in principle.

Well, how about this one guys?

