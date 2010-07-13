Outfit Essentials

Jesse Gardner

I lied.

I believe that this is not only the oldest piece of original artwork on my computer, but the oldest piece of original digital artwork I have saved: October 23, 1995.

This was also my very first attempt at creating a logo in Photoshop... I was fascinated by "color dodge", even back then.

The only other digital artwork I created that was older than this was a cross-section of a tap root I did for a research paper using Logitech Paint Show Plus on a monochrome monitor with a Hercules graphics adapter. (Feeling mighty old now!)

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
