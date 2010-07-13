Outfit Essentials

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I lied.
I believe that this is not only the oldest piece of original artwork on my computer, but the oldest piece of original digital artwork I have saved: October 23, 1995.
This was also my very first attempt at creating a logo in Photoshop... I was fascinated by "color dodge", even back then.
The only other digital artwork I created that was older than this was a cross-section of a tap root I did for a research paper using Logitech Paint Show Plus on a monochrome monitor with a Hercules graphics adapter. (Feeling mighty old now!)