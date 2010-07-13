Shaun Andrews

Share this Page

Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews
  • Save
Share this Page stepone share email input
Download color palette

The initial share mechanism, which lets you send the contents of the page (HTML, and textile) to an email, or list of emails.

Lots of plans for this in the near future, including incoming and email discussion tracking—but for now, this'll do just fine.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews

More by Shaun Andrews

View profile
    • Like