Fabio Basile

Paper stack

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Paper stack ipad ui custom old paper
Download color palette

A small teaser for an app I am currently designing, more info coming soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like