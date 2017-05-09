Overtime with Amy and Jennifer Hood

Our guests for lucky episode 13 are @Amy Hood and @Jennifer Hood of @Hoodzpah, a boutique branding firm specializing in bold, unapologetic design across print and web. They also run Odds and Sods, an online shop where they sell enamel pins, shirts, posters, and other unnecessary necessaries.

In this episode, Dan chats with Amy and Jennifer about how they got into design, why they started a business together, how they run their agency, overcoming the challenges of designing an enamel pin, the importance of selling products in addition to selling services, why you should always do your best work even if the project kinda sucks, and much more. This episode is jam-packed full of great advice for creators and business owners alike.

