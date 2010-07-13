Eric Marden

dreaming after a dozen reruns of the original startrek

Eric Marden
Eric Marden
  • Save
dreaming after a dozen reruns of the original startrek old design rebound embarassing ms paint
Download color palette

You asked for the oldest design on my machine. This monstrosity will probably get me kicked off of dribbble, but this 'collage' was created on some corporate computer using MS Paint when I should have been working on something else. I think the year was '96 or '98. I'll turn in my internet license now… :)

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Eric Marden
Eric Marden

More by Eric Marden

View profile
    • Like