Logo Redesign

Logo Redesign mdttac mdt gun sight technologies modular visor precision white black icon brand redesign mark logo
From old to new. I've completely redesigned the #MDT logo.
More brutal, more outstanding and most important it works better when it needs be applied to the metal precision rifle chassis they produce.

