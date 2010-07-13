Jimena Catalina

Now we have a victim

Now we have a victim illustration illustrator vector process burglar victim
I used warm colours on the victim in contrast with the burglar's grey clothes. Fixed the burglar's eyes position and right hand (he had two left hands! XD).
It's time to work on a background, that burglar needs a house to rob.

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
