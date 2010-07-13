Teasdale's Stars

My first ever attempt at a real-life canvas. Working without an undo is both frightening and exciting.

I used acrylic paints and busted out a toothbrush for the stars. Actually, the scanner really butchered a lot of the blacks, but the irritating pinpoint highlights added a whole new level of depth with the stars. All in all, a happy accident.

Gotta check out the full size since I didn't paint this in Dribble-friendly proportions:

Full Size