Frame Linx Logo

Frame Linx Logo corporate logo sub-brand
Recently approved sub-brand for a major house building company who are moving into the environmentally conscious and sustainable, timber-framed housing market.

I have very keen to avoid the usual eco themes, but felt that green was a necessary compromise considering the timber market!

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
