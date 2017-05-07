Leo Leung

Dual card controller

Dual card controller social chat dialogue card travel comment navigation map concept app ux ui
I just fixed some details of my previous design, and now what you see is a whole new card controller, it can switch between two kinds of information display, meanwhile both could perform sliding operations in order to find out what they are interested in.

Picture resource file unsplash

Rebound of
Layout Mode Switch
Posted on May 7, 2017
