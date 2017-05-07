Dual card controller

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I just fixed some details of my previous design, and now what you see is a whole new card controller, it can switch between two kinds of information display, meanwhile both could perform sliding operations in order to find out what they are interested in.
Picture resource file unsplash
Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.