Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Litvinenko

GAIAROSA

Dmitry Litvinenko
Dmitry Litvinenko
  • Save
GAIAROSA spa cosmetics beauty logo rose
Download color palette

Import-export and distribution of cosmetics and spa products. I published a new logoset on Behance. I will be very grateful to everyone for your support. Regards!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/52366883/LOGOFOLIO-part-1

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2017
Dmitry Litvinenko
Dmitry Litvinenko
Graphic & UX/UI designer

More by Dmitry Litvinenko

View profile
    • Like