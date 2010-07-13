Ryan Rushing

A Taste of Tiger Tailgating

A Taste of Tiger Tailgating lsu hovering tiger head jolly roger
A radio station in Baton Rouge put on an event called "A Taste of Tiger Tailgating," and they wanted a web graphic to go along with it.

I did this in 2007, at the end of my first year in the communication design program in college.

Hovering tiger head will get you.

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
