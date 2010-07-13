Ismael Burciaga

My Very First Graphic Design Project

My Very First Graphic Design Project old
This was my very first design project for my Dad's church that took me 6 hours in Photoshop on a PC. I had never touched Photoshop before and just as I was about to save, the PC crashed on me and I had to redo it. The second time it only took me 4 hours LOL

This now prob would take me 2 minutes :)

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
