Jesse's World

This is the oldest piece of original artwork on my hard drive: July 17, 1996 — almost 14 years old!
This was my very first website: the entire thing was image map.
I created the initial rendering (bg, planets and asteroids) in TruSpace. The lens flare was carefully crafted in Photoshop 2.5LE.
(Bonus points for naming each of the Photoshop filters used.)