Jesse's World

This is the oldest piece of original artwork on my hard drive: July 17, 1996 — almost 14 years old!

This was my very first website: the entire thing was image map.

I created the initial rendering (bg, planets and asteroids) in TruSpace. The lens flare was carefully crafted in Photoshop 2.5LE.

(Bonus points for naming each of the Photoshop filters used.)

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
