Riley Cran

DDC Hardware Features

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Hire Me
  • Save
DDC Hardware Features lost type ddc draplin sans serif industrial font type design typeface
Download color palette

A few more samples of DDC Hardware, the typeface I worked on with Aaron Draplin. One thing I’m proud of with DDC Hardware is that it’s not only a workhorse in the American vernacular industrial style, but it also contains a host of special features that will be there when you need them.

In this specimen alone you’ll see the automatically created split bar fractions, catchwords (THE, BLVD, AVE, AND, and many others), the capital Eszette, a dutch IJ ligature and the alternate ampersand on the bottom line. Available now at Lost Type!

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2017
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like