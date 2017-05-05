DDC Hardware Features

A few more samples of DDC Hardware, the typeface I worked on with Aaron Draplin. One thing I’m proud of with DDC Hardware is that it’s not only a workhorse in the American vernacular industrial style, but it also contains a host of special features that will be there when you need them.

In this specimen alone you’ll see the automatically created split bar fractions, catchwords (THE, BLVD, AVE, AND, and many others), the capital Eszette, a dutch IJ ligature and the alternate ampersand on the bottom line. Available now at Lost Type!