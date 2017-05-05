Su

Tab bar

Tab bar gif anim graphic motion framer nav icon bar tab
A tab bar made with Framer, you can play the prototype here:
https://framer.cloud/eXQor

These icons are made by an AE plugin called Bodymovin, which can export animations to json.

Have a nice day.

Posted on May 5, 2017
