Martin LeBlanc

Bounce

Martin LeBlanc
Martin LeBlanc
  • Save
Bounce clock time
Download color palette

I think the shadow doesn't fit the perspective. Perhaps you should try to do the shadow a bit more like this example.

058c18fec8305dfb0c372e5fa57fbd32
Rebound of
Flip Clock
By Ismael Burciaga
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Martin LeBlanc
Martin LeBlanc

More by Martin LeBlanc

View profile
    • Like