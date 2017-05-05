Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
My flight - Live Interactive map

My flight - Live Interactive map
Use case (If people want to travel inside their country we can direct give them the map)

Real world relation:
Map pointing
Price fetching/ Climate representation in map
Circle size represent the how busy the airport is

As @Satya Ranjan Samanta Mentioned we can give zoom interaction on map to select the extract airport.

Just tried a gamified version. Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Posted on May 5, 2017
Humanize the design
