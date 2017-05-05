My flight - Live Interactive map

Use case (If people want to travel inside their country we can direct give them the map)

Real world relation:

Map pointing

Price fetching/ Climate representation in map

Circle size represent the how busy the airport is

As @Satya Ranjan Samanta Mentioned we can give zoom interaction on map to select the extract airport.

Just tried a gamified version. Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions

Inspiration Collection:

------------------------------

Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube

2.) UI design tips youtube

3.) Process of Interaction design

4.) Case Studies and design tips

5.) Instagram updates

-----

Contact: hi@johnyvino.com

---

