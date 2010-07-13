Alex Patrascu

Back in 2003

Alex Patrascu
Alex Patrascu
  • Save
Back in 2003 2003 design
Download color palette

The year was 2003, but I was already in the business for 5 years.

I'll try to find some much older work on some other HDDs!

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Alex Patrascu
Alex Patrascu
Product Designer

More by Alex Patrascu

View profile
    • Like