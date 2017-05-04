Gabe Becker

Ice Cream / Food Truck Mobile App

Ice Cream / Food Truck Mobile App sketch ice cream food truck checkout minimal sign-in ecommerce ui ux iphone app mobile
Download color palette
  1. ice_cream_truck_dribbble_shot.png
  2. ice_cream_truck_dribbble_shot.png
  3. popsicles.jpg
  4. join_screen.jpg
  5. party.jpg
  6. profile.jpg

This is an app for an ice cream/food truck. It would allow a user to order ahead, track the truck, schedule events and order merchandise.

Layout was done in Sketch. The images and the truck icon (for login and splash screens) were found on Pixabay.

