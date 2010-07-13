👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A simple "feedback" modal window for a client. Gradient'ed background uses a tiling image, and box shadow used for inputs. The bottom textarea is in the mouseover / focused state. Used some simple custom jQuery to clear the inputs when clicked (A-la HTML5 Placeholder attribute).
If the user tries to submit the form with the default text in the boxes, the relevant boxes pulsate with a highlight effect to let the user know the contents need to be changed before they can submit (I like this ;))
Would love some feeback and opinions :)