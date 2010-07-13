Jad Limcaco

JL Graphics

Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco
  • Save
JL Graphics orange blue bevel reflection
Download color palette

This was my first logo. I used to brand myself as JL Graphics. Don't you just love that bevel/reflection?

Ed0d6fe2a5266e0339a8e668a68c09a1
Rebound of
What Were You Working On?
By Trent Walton
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco

More by Jad Limcaco

View profile
    • Like