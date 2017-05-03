Johny vino™

My Cycle

My Cycle ux ui design app mobile minimal clean online bike book
User story:

Mike want to travel to a new city for the official purpose there he needs to explore the city and travel to his office3, He got bored wth the Uber cab booking. he need some alternative way of trial which will make him explore the city and carry him to his office

So I decided to make the app concept to lent the cycle

Features

We can connect who local cycle rider
we can submit our own cycle
we can see our ride details side the cycle is connected through the Bluetooth connection it automatically detect the mile you have a ride and it get updated to th3e service provided every evening

Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Feedback are really appreciated :)
Resources might be helpful to you

1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
-----
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
---

Posted on May 3, 2017
Humanize the design
