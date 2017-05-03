🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
User story:
Mike want to travel to a new city for the official purpose there he needs to explore the city and travel to his office3, He got bored wth the Uber cab booking. he need some alternative way of trial which will make him explore the city and carry him to his office
So I decided to make the app concept to lent the cycle
Features
We can connect who local cycle rider
we can submit our own cycle
we can see our ride details side the cycle is connected through the Bluetooth connection it automatically detect the mile you have a ride and it get updated to th3e service provided every evening
Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Feedback are really appreciated :)
