User story:

Mike want to travel to a new city for the official purpose there he needs to explore the city and travel to his office3, He got bored wth the Uber cab booking. he need some alternative way of trial which will make him explore the city and carry him to his office

So I decided to make the app concept to lent the cycle

Features

We can connect who local cycle rider

we can submit our own cycle

we can see our ride details side the cycle is connected through the Bluetooth connection it automatically detect the mile you have a ride and it get updated to th3e service provided every evening

Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions

Feedback are really appreciated :)

